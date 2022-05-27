One Solution Earns Three Silver Telly Awards and Two Bronze Telly Awards in This Year’s Honors

by TV One PR

May 27, 2022

TV One is proud to celebrate that the Telly Awards announced One Solution, an Urban One company, is the winner of five awards in its 43rd annual competition. One Solution earned three Silver Telly Awards for Branded Content Campaigns in the Influencer & Celebrity category. Additionally, two Bronze Telly Awards were received in the Commercial category. The Telly Awards honors the best work created within television and video across all screens.

See the full release here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

