Cable TV Pioneers Welcomes TV One and CLEO TV President, Michelle L. Rice, Into Its Class of 2022

by TV One PR

May 26, 2022

Today, Cable TV Pioneers announced TV One and CLEO TV President, Michelle L. Rice, as a member of its Class of 2022. Rice will be formally inducted into the group on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia.

“The diversity and accomplishments of this class are noteworthy and deserving of Pioneer status,” said Chair Yvette Kanouff, adding, “These new members from Founders and Presidents to Engineers, Marketers and Ad Sales executives represent the best of what our industry offers. They truly are indicative of the achievers whose entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and innovation have contributed to the success of our industry and our communities.”

The Cable TV Pioneers was founded in 1966 during the NCTA Convention in Miami, Fl. The original group of 21 entrepreneurs has grown to more than 700 men and women over the past 50 years.

Check out the full list of inductees here.

