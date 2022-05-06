Post Production Specialist, Production Facilities & Content Management (Silver Spring, MD)

by arjohnsontvone

SUMMARY:

The Post Production Specialist, Production Facilities & Content Management is responsible for managing, organizing, prioritizing, and executing; duplication, Quality Control (QC), and editing requests from external vendors and internal departments, along with maintaining the associated reporting and tracking data within the Program and Media Asset Management Systems.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Track, enter, and maintain synopsis and associated categorical metadata for programs within the SIMS program management system.

Gather and deliver assets required for special projects, OTT/FAST channel, or international vendor onboarding

Upload key art, gallery, and unit photography to their corresponding platforms (Global Edit, Shift)

Create cut sheets for billboards and package delivered billboard materials for editors

Establish and refine processes and procedures to ensure timely delivery of all requested content or information.

Work with client groups to understand project requirements and suggest potential alternatives

Place requests in context, and resolving discrepancies to maximize efficiencies

Assist as delegated with special projects that land within the department

Receive and process duplication QC and editing requests as needed

Verify accuracy and clarity of instructions, deadlines, and delivery locations with requestors

Communicate clearly with production facility staff regarding work priorities and projects as needed.

Provide post-production support for other departments as needed.

Serve as the primary backup to the Content Coordinator and Media Specialist

Create prioritized to-do lists for the Post Production Tech on a daily basis.

Ensure accurate data for Digitize and Dub request forms for the Post Production Tech.

Create, organize, and maintain QC Evaluation Forms

QC files for VOD, TVE, and other non-linear platforms as needed

Ensure timely delivery of program video and caption files for linear and non-linear platforms

Upload video files to online video platforms and other OTT platforms

Maintain shipping logs and records of completed work

Label, package, and ship finished materials to requestors

Take on additional duties and responsibilities as necessary

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Understanding of duplication, editing, and QC processes

Experience with SIMS (Sintec) preferred.

Familiarity with tape and file formats

Strong prioritization and critical thinking skills

Ability to multi-task, and work effectively under changing priorities and challenging deadlines

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, detail-oriented; and strong organizational skills are required

Strong computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (MS Word, Excel, and Outlook) is required

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the United States

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in related field of study. At least 3 years of Broadcast Production or Operations experience.

If interested in applying for the Post Production Specialist, Production Facilities & Content Management position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

