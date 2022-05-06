TV One Celebrates the Premiere and Cast of Original Film, Stalker

by TV One PR

May 6, 2022

On Sunday, TV One celebrated the premiere of its original movie, Stalker, by screening it as the closing film at the 30th Annual Pan African Film Festival. The cast and Producer, Keith Neal, were in attendance as they walked the red carpet and shared their excitement for the project.

You can catch an encore of the film this Saturday, May 7th at 10am ET/9C on TV One.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

