TV One Celebrates the Premiere and Cast of Original Film, Stalker

by TV One PR
May 6, 2022
On Sunday, TV One celebrated the premiere of its original movie, Stalker, by screening it as the closing film at the 30th Annual Pan African Film Festival. The cast and Producer, Keith Neal, were in attendance as they walked the red carpet and shared their excitement for the project.
You can catch an encore of the film this Saturday, May 7th at 10am ET/9C on TV One.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: (L-R) Keith Neal, Isabelle Du, Tationna Bosier and Christian Keyes attend the premiere of “Stalker”, a TV One Original Film, at the Pan African Film Festival at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on May 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for TV One)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Isabelle Du attends the premiere of “Stalker”, a TV One Original Film, at the Pan African Film Festival at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on May 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for TV One)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Christian Keyes attends the premiere of “Stalker”, a TV One Original Film, at the Pan African Film Festival at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on May 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for TV One)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Tationna Bosier attends the premiere of “Stalker”, a TV One Original Film, at the Pan African Film Festival at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on May 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for TV One)
Like this: Like Loading...