TV One Networks Appoints New Head Of Programming, Elevates Breakout Internal Sales Leader

by TV One PR

April 26, 2022

Today, TV One And Cleo TV Announces Two Additions To Its Senior Leadership. As a continuation of a breakout year for TV One Networks, an Urban One Company, Austyn Biggers joins the network as the new Senior Vice President of Programming and Production. Additionally, Julia VanTuyl has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Advertising and Sales for TV One and CLEO TV.

