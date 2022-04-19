CLEO TV Announces Distribution Agreement with fuboTV

by TV One PR

April 19, 2022

TV One Networks’ CLEO TV announced today a distribution agreement for fuboTV to carry its programming. Starting today, CLEO TV will be available in fuboTV’s “Pro” package. The inclusion of CLEO TV complements fuboTV’s diverse offerings, which in addition to its robust sports packaging, features news and entertainment programming. CLEO TV offers lifestyle content targeting young women of color.

