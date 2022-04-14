TV One Networks Announces New And Returning Slate Of Original Programming For 2022

by TV One PR

April 13, 2022

TV One Networks announced its comprehensive slate of programming across linear and digital networks at the 2022 virtual Upfront presentation. The presentation was led by Michelle Rice, President, TV One and CLEO TV, Susan Henry, Executive Producer in Charge of Production and Senior Director, Original Programming and Production, and Walter Evans, Vice President, Advertising Sales and Marketing. Executives were joined by network talent including Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo (URBAN ONE HONORS), Jake and Jazz Smollett (LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ), Taste Award winner Chef Jernard Wells (NEW SOUL KITCHEN) and Taste Award winner Chef Bren Herrera (CULTURE KITCHEN).

You can see the official release in its entirety here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

