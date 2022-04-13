ADWEEK Spotlights How TV One and Cleo TV Is Defying Industry Trends With Audience Growth

by TV One PR

April 13, 2022

In conjunction with the TV One and CLEO TV virtual upfront event, ADWEEK highlighted the network’s growth in a featured article. Michelle Rice, President of TV One and Cleo TV, touted audience increases across channels in Wednesday’s virtual event. “After two years of being in a pandemic, we are proud of the continued growth and adjusting we’ve done as a network to produce successful programming,” Rice said in a statement. “Ratings across both linear and digital channels remain strong, and TV One and Cleo TV are continuing to expand original programming, make content distribution deals to increase access to our viewers.”

Read the article in its entirety here.

