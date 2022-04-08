TV One Sponsored Pre-Grammy Celebration hosted by Black Women in Media During Grammy Weekend in Las Vegas

by TV One PR

April 8, 2022

This past weekend, TV One and CLEO President Michelle Rice was on the ground for the star-studded weekend where TV One sponsored the Black Women in Media Pre-Grammy Brunch. Since 2014, the BWIM community has recognized women in Entertainment, Communications, Media, News + Journalism, Television + Film, Digital + Tech, Literature + Publication, Radio + Broadcast, and DE+I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion). Nominees were presented with an illustrious, custom keepsake in honor of their Grammy nomination and recognition. The celebration hosted top executives and talent within the entertainment industry including Kelly Price, Spice, YOLA, and many other notable Black Women.

