Paralegal, Legal & Business Affairs (Silver Spring, MD/New York, NY)

by arjohnsontvone

March 31, 2022

SUMMARY:

The Business and Legal Affairs department of TV One is seeking an initiative-taking and business-minded individual to join the in-house Legal and Business Affairs team. The Paralegal will work as a core member of our team, interfacing with TV One’s Marketing, Programming & Production, Operations and Content Distribution departments. This position reports directly to the SVP of Legal and Business Affairs.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist in the drafting, negotiation, and preparation of various agreements (e.g., independent contractor agreements, location and on camera releases, consulting agreements, and agreements related to marketing endeavors including branded and custom content related agreements)

Assist attorneys with review of marketing promotions, press releases, websites, and social media content for compliance with rights of privacy/rights of publicity, license agreements, and corporate guidelines

Understand the material implications of TV One’s agreements and demonstrate the ability to explain these implications

Continually assist in the management of TV One’s contract workflow to identify efficiencies and facilitate timely execution of agreements

Assist with the management and review of legal production deliverables from third party producers

Compile and distribute summary of rights to Marketing, Public Relations, network executives, Content Distribution, and other internal teams

Maintain accurate and organized files for the Legal and Business Affairs team

Monitor platforms for infringement of TV One’s trademarks and copyrighted materials; issue take-down requests and escalate issues as appropriate.

Collaborate with department’s legal personnel, rights clearance department and administrative staff in the development of processes and procedures designed to increase efficiency and improve the service provided to organization

As requested, conduct pre-publication review of programming, and marketing materials to ensure compliance with network’s content standards, federal regulations, IP rights, rights of privacy/publicity, and/or defamation laws

Perform other related duties and projects as assigned by the Legal and Business Affairs team, including support of digital and linear content team initiatives

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

At least two years of direct entertainment/media business, contracts, or production experience, at a law firm, network, studio, production company, or event management firm; experience with scripted and unscripted programming, a plus

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, which will enable the candidate foster relationships with people at various levels (including agents, networks executives, content creators, producers, on-camera talent, attorneys, and in-house client divisions) in a fast-paced business environment

Must be able to build strong internal client relationships, effectively advise senior-level executives under conditions of uncertainty, high pressure and/or high-risk and generate strong client satisfaction through strategic thinking and firm decision-making

Robust Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, DocuSign and Adobe Acrobat skills.

Excellent attention to detail; must be skilled in reading, summarizing, and interpreting contracts and tracking important deadlines

Strong organizational skills with the ability to prioritize numerous assignments with a service-oriented attitude coupled with a team approach,

Have a strong desire to learn the business and function integrally as part of an interdisciplinary team with an uncompromising focus on both minimizing legal risk while driving business growth and delivering a high level of customer service

Positive demeanor, with a willingness to tackle matters outside of areas of expertise

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the United States

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Associate degree in Paralegal Studies or related field required; Bachelor’s degree in Paralegal Studies or related field preferred. Paralegal certificate required or other credential evidencing satisfactory completion of paralegal studies program.

If interested in applying for the Paralegal, Legal & Business Affairs position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.