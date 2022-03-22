Women Behind TV One | Nyree Wright

SVP – Public Relations

During Women’s History Month, the world highlights the contributions of women throughout history!

At TV One, we are celebrating Black women who have broken down barriers to excel against the odds in their fields, and whose actions have made profound and lasting impacts on American culture. Among the women paving the way and inspiring, uplifting, and empowering Black women, are actually those behind our network.

Join us throughout the month of March, as we pull back the curtain to highlight our own! In Q&A style, learn more about the women who make things happen every day at TV One with their hard work and dedication.

Introducing Nyree Wright

What led you to TV One?

I believe the professional trajectory I have been on throughout out my 20+ year career led me to TV One. After decades on the PR agency side, bringing my industry experience in-house was the next natural step. However, never did I imagine that it would be a part of such a phenomenal enterprise such as TV One Networks. I’m truly in a role that most PR executives covet: one that allows me the privilege to help shape and convey the authentic narrative of their own people.

Why is it important for women to have a seat at the table, especially in the entertainment industry?

It’s essential to have women at the table to ensure the stories for us and about us are shared through a lens of respect, truth and accuracy.

What advice do you have for young women starting out in their careers?

To ALL women – but, especially young women: be smart and purposeful with your intentions. Unfortunately, we (particularly black women) have to work twice as hard just to perhaps receive the same accolades of everyone else. We have little room for error, and we must not confuse frivolous activity with focused achievement

What legacy would you like to leave?

I hope I am remembered for trying to pay it forward in every way. And that, when given the chance, I gave grace to others the way it has been bestowed upon me.

