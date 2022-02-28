Ad Sales Digital Specialist, Direct Response (New York, NY)

by arjohnsontvone

February 28, 2022

SUMMARY:

The Ad Sales Digital Specialist, Direct Response is responsible for coordinating daily/weekly tasks and facilitating quality assurance across all TV One Networks’ digital platforms. This individual will lead the collection, processing, validation, and dissemination of data, as well as participate in the analysis and interpretation of results delivered to management in support of new technologies and platforms. The primary emphasis is on deal maintenance and direct communication with advertising and ad management agencies. This role will also work closely with the Sales team to maintain and fully deliver VOD/digital campaigns.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage the delivery, arrival and implementation of VOD commercial content and copy editing.

Working closely with internal sales team and ad management agencies to resolve any campaign issues.

Support daily QA and timely troubleshooting of all placements, tagging, and vendor pixels to ensure proper tracking

Learn and become experienced with suite of inventory management, ad serving platforms and third-party vendors

Work closely with the social team to manage social media campaigns.

Ensure timely trafficking of campaigns, campaign performance optimization, troubleshooting, and reporting.

Serve as liaison between internal and external billing teams providing monthly revenue, impressions and resolving discrepancies.

Communicate sales objectives to internal digital operations team to ensure seamless FEP/OTT campaign completion.

Oversee maintenance of client traffic documents.

Cultivate and maintain positive working relationships with counterparts at advertising agencies.

Ensure creative adheres to technical specifications, including testing and troubleshooting third party ads

Additional projects and/or tasks supporting the Ad Ops team as requested

Maintain proactive communications regarding account status across multiple account stakeholders including sales and senior management.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Ability to assess priorities, be pro-active, resourceful, and able to work independently and manage multiple projects under tight deadlines.

Detail-oriented, excellent written and oral communications and strong interpersonal skills.

Must be a self-starter and exhibit flexibility in accepting new and changing responsibilities.

Ability to work overtime hours surrounding project deadlines or departmental events.

Preferred experience in VOD, digital and copy administration.

Strong computer skills, including proficiency in an inventory management system and Microsoft Office applications (MS Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook).

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legal right to work in the United States

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree with at least 2 or more years of working experience or applicable equivalent experience. Prior sales, VOD, and digital operations experience strongly preferred.

If interested in applying for the Ad Sales Digital Specialist, Direct Response position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.