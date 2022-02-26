Anticipated Unsung Special “The Decades” Snags Feature in the Billboard’s Black History Month Programming Round-Up

by TV One PR

February 25, 2022

UNSUNG, an NAACP Image Award-winning series, is one of TV One’s longest-running series, highlighting and exploring the careers and personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile and influential Black musical artists. The ‘Decades’ special will tell the chronological story of the evolution of music, from Motown and disco in the 1970s and 1980s, to the revolutionary sound and style of Hip Hop in the 1990s and 2000s, showcasing the music and artists that provided the soundtrack of Black America.

The ‘Decades’ special joins other esteemed industry events, special programming and other projects as a part of the Billboard’s 2022 Black History Month observance.

