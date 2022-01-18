Ad Sales Planner (New York, NY)

by Human Resources

January 18, 2022

SUMMARY:

This position has a strong emphasis on client services and supports the Direct Response team in building and maintaining client accounts and relationships. The sales planner is instrumental in contributing to increased client roster, revenue goals, and unit cost growth.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintain client relationships and process client requests.

Negotiate client rates

Provide weekly budget reports.

Provide quarterly agency/account budget tracking reports and summaries.

Analyze and report average unit rates on a weekly/monthly basis.

Resolve schedule and contract discrepancies.

Assist in the preparation of client meetings

Organize research and competitive information for Account Executives.

Assist with processing advertiser’s schedule revisions.

Assist with log distribution.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Familiar with relevant research tools such as MRI, Nielsen, Simmons, etc.

Proven record of written and verbal communications skills to agencies and or clients.

Demonstrated analytical skills

Proven record of results through attention to detail and organizational skills

Exhibited record of success with handling multiple tasks simultaneously.

Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain relationship with co-workers.

Proficient with Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and E-mail. Skills to include: Assembling power point presentations Building spreadsheets in excel including the creation of basic tables, formulas and preparing executive summaries. Demonstrated letter writing skills

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legal right to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of two years of relevant advertising/media experience required. Minimum of one-year direct response experience required. One year of direct response television sales planning experience and agency buying and/or planning experience strongly preferred.

