Account Director, Ad Sales (Chicago, IL)

by Human Resources

January 18, 2022

SUMMARY:

The Account Director is responsible for achieving national advertising revenue targets through direct sales to accounts in his/her assigned advertisers, agencies, and territories.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Communicate the value and brand strength of the TV One Network to advertisers and agencies

Create compelling presentations that convey the benefits and features of TV One programming and the TV One viewing audience

Proactively keep clients informed of pertinent account and network information, as well as marketplace conditions

Make in-person visits to advertisers, agencies and any other applicable entities to drive revenue

Carry out the entire sales process from initial contact to deal close

Generate revenue through new account development and existing account growth

Respond to requests for proposal

Implement approved advertising sales strategies as set forth by sales management

Build and maintain exceptional relationships with advertisers and agencies

Monitor trends in African-American consumption practices that may impact the overall business

Remain up to date with client strategies and campaigns

Remain current with competitive networks

Remain accountable for servicing specific advertising accounts

Partner with research to aid in the sales process

Manage added-value agreements for advertisers

Stay current with TV One’s ratings performance and programming

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Strong knowledge of cable industry, and in particular as it relates to African-American demographics

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel

Strong verbal and written communication, negotiation and presentation skills

Knowledge of project management methods and techniques

20-30% domestic travel

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legal right to work in the United States

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and minimum 4+ years national advertising sales or equivalent sales experience.

If interested in applying for the Account Director, Ad Sales position, please click the "apply now" button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

