Oscar & Grammy Award-Winning Singer H.E.R. Takes The Stage to Open This Year’s Urban One Honors Presented by T-Mobile

by TV One PR

January 10, 2022

Today, Urban One announced Oscar and Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. will open this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS with an explosive performance. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One.

