First Wins, Historical Win, These 2022 Golden Globe Awardees Did That!

by Monae Findley

January 10, 2022

Will Smith won his first Golden Globe Award! He took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, for his protrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in “King Richard.” Beating off competition which included Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth). Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) were also in the running.

MJ Rodriguez has made history for the transgender community, as she is the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe Award. She took home the award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as Blanca on the FX series Pose.

Ariana DeBose took home the Golden Globe 2022 for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s musical ‘West Side Story’. This was the first time that Ariana was nominated for a Golden Globe, and the actor ended up winning the accolade.

Barry Jenkins’ and Amazon Prime’s new 10-part anthology series “The Underground Railroad” with female lead Thuso Mbedu, cinematographer Jame Laxton, took home the win for best limited series.