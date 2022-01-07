Commercial Operations Coordinator (New York, NY)

by Human Resources

January 7, 2022

SUMMARY:

The Commercial Operations Coordinator is responsible for coordinating various daily/weekly tasks and facilitating quality assurance. The primary emphasis is on copy maintenance and direct communication with advertising agencies and Traffic Management. This job will also work closely with sales to enter VOD copy.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage the delivery and arrival of VOD commercial content and copy editing. Working closely with sales and the manager of copy editing.

Manage the delivery and arrival of commercial content working closely with Manager of Commercial Operations to resolve conflicting traffic instructions.

Oversee maintenance of E-faxes and storage of client files.

Responsible for entering original account data and revisions into the traffic system.

Cultivate and maintain positive working relationships with counterparts at advertising agencies.

Serve as the primary point of contact for Ad Agencies and communicate any discrepancies to Manager of Commercial Operations who will coordinate with Ad Sales Management and Director of Comm. Ops. to resolve copy issues such as last minute changes.

Abide by operational deadlines.

Offer recommendations and identify resources that could optimize traffic functions, policies and procedures.

Assists with daily planning and other duties as assigned

Responsible for learning cross departmental roles (i.e.: log editing, added value elements) and successfully provide assistance as needed.

Back up for sending dub list daily and making sure the correct digital site is indicated

Works with the sales coordinators with any and all agency discrepancies.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Ability to assess priorities, be pro-active, resourceful, and able to work independently and manage multiple projects under tight deadlines.

Detail-oriented, excellent written and oral communications and strong interpersonal skills.

Experience in copy administration/continuity.

Must be a self-starter and exhibit flexibility in accepting new and changing responsibilities.

Ability to work overtime hours surrounding accelerated log deadlines or departmental events.

Strong computer skills, including proficiency in a Traffic system (Broadway preferred but not required) and in Microsoft Office applications (MS Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook).

Responsible for learning cross departmental roles (i.e. added value elements, and other coordinator accounts) and successfully provide assistance as needed.

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legal right to work in the United States

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field is desired or 2+ years of experience in Broadcast Cable Log Operations. Previous knowledge of Canoe preferred.

