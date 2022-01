CLEO TV’S JUST EATS WITH CHEF JJ IS BACK WITH SEASON 4 PREMIERING ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12TH AT 9 P.M. ET/8C

by TV One PR

January 5, 2022

SILVER SPRING, MD – TV ONE announced today that JUST EATS WITH CHEF JJ returns for season 4 on CLEO TV. The popular cooking show will kick off its premiere episode featuring popular television personality and Harlem native, Bevy Smith on Wednesday, January 12th at 9 P.M. ET/8C.

You can read the release here.