URBAN ONE HONORS PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE FEATURES A STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AND PRESENTERS…

by PR Staff

November 27, 2021

THIS YEAR’S GUESTS INCLUDES JERMAINE DUPRI, MARLON WAYANS, KELLY PRICE, TANK, TASHA COBBS-LEONARD, VASHAWN MITCHELL, KIM BURSE AND TONY MCCUIN

TV & RADIO PERSONALITY EVA MARCILLE IS THE EXCLUSIVE BACKSTAGE HOST

THE ANNUAL SHOWCASE CONTINUES WITH THE THEME “THE SOUNDTRACK OF BLACK AMERICA”

SET TO PREMIERE, MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022, MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY, ON TV ONE & CLEO TV

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 27, 2021 – Today, Urban One announced the return of the annual URBAN ONE HONORS taping in Atlanta, GA on Friday, December 3, 2021. Themed, “the Soundtrack of Black America,” the two-hour telecast premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One.

