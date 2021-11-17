Tracy Oliver’s Dropping “Harlem”: A New Black Women Led Comedy on Amazon Prime

by Erica Johnson

November 17, 2021

Tracy Oliver is dropping a new comedy about thirty-something Black women, and we are here for it. If “Girls Trip” is still your go-to movie to kick back and laugh at, then you’ll most likely enjoy “Harlem.”

Created, directed, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver, the new show premieres on Amazon Prime. It is a show about navigating love, life, and careers at a point when society says you should already have things figured out. But for Black women especially having to face institutionalized racism, getting ahead in life may take just a little bit longer to match their white counterparts.

Photo by Amazon Studios

Oliver stated that “a lot of shows perpetuate the stereotype that your twenties are the only time you’re doing crazy things while trying to figure out your life. But then, by the time you reach your thirties, you should just have it all mapped out. I am in my thirties, and I don’t have everything together. And I have so many friends that are still figuring themselves out too, or even starting over,” said Tracy Oliver in a statement.

Set in the historical neighborhood of Harlem, a mecca for Black culture in America, the show stars Meagan Good as “Camille”, a young anthropology professor at Columbia who thinks she knows all there is about relationships but can’t help herself.

The series also features Quinn (Grace Byers), a hopeless romantic, trust fund baby, and fashion designer struggling to keep her business afloat. Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) is Quinn’s roommate because what would living in NYC be without at least one roomie that’s an aspiring singer and actress? Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is a queer tech entrepreneur with vulnerability issues. The show also features in recurring roles, Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt” and Jasmine Guy as “Patricia.

Photo by Amazon Studios

Tracy Oliver has been working in the business for over a decade. In 2017, comedy blockbuster Girls Trip made her the first Black woman ever to write a film that grossed over $100 million at the box office. That black girl magic has translated into scores of films for Oliver including the comedy “Little” and rom com “The Sun Is Also A Star,” among several others.

In addition to Oliver, Pharrell Williams, Amy Poehler, Kim Lessing, Dave Becky, and Mimi Valdes all serve as executive producers for the Amazon Original single-camera comedy. All ten episodes premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 3.

Tell Us: Will you be watching Harlem on Dec. 3?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.