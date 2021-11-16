Chef Bren Herrera Prepares A Heartfelt Meal of Thanks For Special Guest D-Nice On CLEO TV’s Culture Kitchen!

by PR Staff

(Silver Spring, MD) November 16, 2021 – CLEO TV will air an encore episode of CULTURE KITCHEN, a fun, upbeat lifestyle show hosted by popular Chef Bren Herrera on Wednesday, November 17 at 9 P.M. ET/8C. With an infectious personality and Afro-Latina flair, D.C.-native Bren Herrera delights with her bright, flavorful recipes, and stories from her travels abroad.

On this week’s episode of Culture Kitchen, Chef Bren invites Hip-Hop DJ and ‘Club Quarantine’ founder D-Nice into her kitchen. As longtime friends, Chef Bren invites D-Nice to her kitchen as a heartfelt thank you for the part he played to uplift people during the heart of the pandemic. …