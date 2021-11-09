Missy Elliott Finally Gets Her Due With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

by Erica Johnson

November 9, 2021

The icon Missy Elliott is finally getting some well-deserved flowers while she still lives and breathes. The Virginia native now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her manager Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo, and Ciara were present to pay homage to her during the unveiling of her star. Elliott’s star will be placed outside the new location of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard, dedicated in the recording category.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961, the six-time Grammy winner is only the 2,708th entertainer to receive a star. Hollywood stars are divided into several categories, Motion Pictures, Television, Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment.

The famed producer commemorated her achievement with some encouraging words to her fans and supporters on Instagram.

“I am so humbly grateful #hollywoodwalkoffame,” Elliot wrote. “I’ve had to climb over so many obstacles, and I have been through a lot. But through the grace of God, I never gave up when times have been tough, I have FOUGHT!”

Photo by Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“If I hadn’t, I may not be receiving these accolades today. So, that’s why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep PUSHING THROUGH when times get tough because your BLESSING may be right around the corner!” she continued.

Emceed by Nicole Mihalka, chair of the Board for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the “Get Ur Freak On” star’s unveiling will be available to stream on the Walk of Fame website.

Ciara said during her tribute, “We define genres of R&B, Hip-Hop, and then there’s the genre of Missy. It is true; her style can’t be duplicated or recycled. There is only one Missy.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, shared why they chose “The Rain” rapper. She said, “Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated hip hop world and music industry, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps. She continues to break barriers year after year.”

Though not present at the ceremony, longtime friend, and collaborator, Timbaland didn’t miss a chance to shout his homegirl missy in a sweet tweet.

“VA babe!!!! Congrats to my sister, Missy Elliot. This is well-deserved,” said Timbaland.

