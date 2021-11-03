Manager, Public Relations (Silver Spring, MD)

by Human Resources

November 3, 2021

SUMMARY:

The Manager, Public Relations, is instrumental to the success of TV One Networks’ brand image and original entertainment programming, including: reality and scripted series, original movies, award shows and music specials. This position supports implementing public relations plans that generate positive consumer and industry press coverage of the network’s programming, which will lead to awareness and viewership. The Manager, Public Relations, reports to the Director, Public Relations and works with the entire Public Relations departmental staff.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supports in managing and executing multiple communications and program promotional campaigns, including development and implementation of press strategies for the network entertainment, original movies, scripted, reality, music and award show specials, as well as supporting events, industry, talent visibility and corporate communications initiatives.

Works closely with publicists and actors or on-air personalities to prioritize and maximize talent participation in PR activities; the role serves as a key PR team contact by coordinating with producers, directors, studio partners, business affairs, legal, post-production and several other constituencies

Works with the Director to establish and maintain project budget parameters and timelines; oversees creation of press strategies and materials, including gathering information for press material development and writes and edits press releases, bios, press briefings, talking points, press kits and creative; the candidate also contributes to managing the flow of this information to television editors and writers, schedules and covers talent and executive interviews; and oversees unit publicity and photography.

Generates press for network entertainment programming (scripted), specials (award shows, music specials) and talent in consumer, entertainment and trade/industry outlets; pitch programming to press, evaluate and follow up on media requests, and develop and manage close working relationships with members of the media, including broadcast digital and print, outlets.

Develops and manages briefings and schedules schedules for press interviews, media teleconferences, press conferences, satellite media tours, radio media tours and other controlled media outreach.

Creates media announcements related to new talent, series, etc.

Serves as key contact in conjunction with Director on Awards shows and music specials.

Organizes and/or helps organize press appearances and events, including seminars, press briefings, screenings, media tours, junkets, set visits, visibility at festivals, conferences, and more.

Generates and coordinates conference and tradeshow visibility opportunities.

Sources and coordinates in-person and virtual press events such as screenings, junkets, premieres, dinners, etc.

Collaborates and contributes to the overall communications efforts, working directly with colleagues across the CDM, Ad Sales, Digital Media, Information Technology, and Marketing & Creative Services.

Fulfills other duties as assigned by the Director, Public Relations.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Proficient in using Cision, TVEyes, ConstantContact and other online PR and earned media software platforms

Proficient in MS Outlook and Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint), presentation platforms (e.e. Canva, Prezi, et al.) and graphics (e.g. Adobe/PhotoShop)

Highly proficient in digital social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Snapchat, Clubhouse, et al.

Well-established television industry, cable, broadcast, entertainment, celebrity, general market consumer and African American/urban media contacts is essential, as well as an ability to cultivate and nurture relationships with members of the media

A strong understanding of television publicity, key press outlets/journalists and experience in launching and sustaining press coverage on a TV series is essential.

Demonstrated ability to work under pressure, meet tight deadlines and be able and willing to work on multiple projects and tasks simultaneously.

Must be detail and deadline-oriented and handle a complex and ever-changing workload in a timely and efficient manner

Superb written, verbal and interpersonal skills are essential as is an ability to think creatively and generate new ideas

Must be an independent and strategic thinker who is a strong, collaborative team player and willing to take responsibility for project oversight when assigned

The position requires an individual who is tenacious and innovative and has the ability to handle difficult personalities with grace, diplomacy and a sense of humor

Must be a flexible team player with ability to work nor traditional business hours and/or weekends when required

Must have the legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

BS/BA degree in Communications, Public Relations or related field and strong interest in the media business preferred. Minimum of 5 years related experience and thorough understanding of social and traditional public relations. PR experience with a production company, studio, network or entertainment PR agency is preferred.

