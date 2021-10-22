Sr. Analyst, Research (New York, NY)

by Human Resources

October 22, 2021

SUMMARY:

Assist Research Director with interpreting media research results and effectively communicating results to aid in important decisions in programming, marketing, scheduling, corporate communications and content distribution & marketing, increasing sales and market share.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Analyze, interpret and craft stories on viewing patterns, national and local markets, potential programming acquisitions and competitors; detecting and illustrating trends

Create, design and supervise all research daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly reports, efficiently

Prepares and presents research reports and participates in communicating findings to team and to key departments supported by Research

Ongoing knowledge of competitive landscape and trends within TV landscape, sharing with team

Assists with maintaining and updating rate card estimates

Responsible for responding to ad-hoc requests

Provide support and act as a back-up to Research Manager and Analysts in SS & NY offices

Perform quality assurance checks on all internal and custom reports

Demonstrates expertise and in-depth working knowledge of all research functions

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Advanced working knowledge of Nielsen software products as well as third party software systems to include: NPOWER, Star Media, Simmons, Comscore, MRI, and Behaviorgraphics

Familiar with TV process and concepts (including ratings/audience targeting)

Detailed oriented self-starter (manage and prioritize workload, work well independently & with team)

Advanced knowledge of PowerPoint and Excel (Macros, Vlookup, manipulate large data sets timely and effectively, etc.)

Strong organizational, verbal, presentation and written skills

Must be numbers savvy

Legal right to work in the US

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

BA/BS degree and 2+ years research experience at a media company, agency or advertiser.

If interested in applying for the Sr. Analyst, Research position, please click the “Apply Now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.