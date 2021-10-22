Planner, Ad Sales & Marketing (New York, NY)

by Human Resources

October 22, 2021

SUMMARY:

This position monitors/services advertising accounts in accordance to the terms negotiated by Account Executive. This position functions as overall steward of assigned accounts.

REPSONSIBILITIES:

Create Upfront/Scatter media plans

Prepare Pre & Post Analysis

Account stewardship: Monitor performance of media schedule and assign ADU. Actively track and arrange liability schedules.

Update/Maintain/Validate internal reporting

Oversee media schedules to ensure fulfillment and proper account maintenance.

Provide direction to Sales Coordinator regarding account/deal maintenance.

Generate written order confirmation for advertiser’s schedules.

Develop professional client presentations for Account Executive(s).

Organize research and competitive information for Account Executive.

Responsible for EDI of assigned accounts.

Attend client meetings as requested.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Strong Media Math skills

Outgoing, organized, efficient, team player and a strategic thinker.

Must be proficient with various computer software including Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and E-mail.

Legal right to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and experience in Cable/Broadcast Ad Sales or related field. Prior Sales and/or Media Planning experience strongly preferred.

If interested in applying for the Planner, Ad Sales position, please click the “Apply Now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.