Director, Public Relations (Silver Spring, MD)

October 5, 2021

SUMMARY:

The Director, Public Relations, is critical to the success of TV One and CLEO TV’s network and brand image. This position strategizes and implements publicity plans that generate positive trade press and consumer coverage of the network and its assets. This role is also critical to the success of TV One’s original entertainment programming, including reality and scripted series, original movies, award shows and music specials, as well as the network’s brand image. This position strategizes and implements publicity plans that generate positive consumer and industry press coverage of the network’s programming, leading to awareness and viewership. A seasoned publicist with minimum of eight years’ experience managing and executing all business and trade publicity is desired.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Works directly with the PR department Senior Vice President (SVP) on developing PR strategy and campaign plans.

Generate publicity for network programming and branding in consumer, business and trade press.

Manage all press materials, including releases, bio captions, talking points, pitches and media correspondence.

Direct/manage the work of the PR department’s Public Relations & Asset Coordinator.

Works closely with the PR & Asset Coordinator in engaging with the personal publicists and actors or on-air personalities to prioritize and maximize talent participation in publicity activities; this role will have contact with producers, directors, studio partners, business affairs, legal, post production and many other constituencies and disseminates information to all.

Assist managing/tracking related budgets.

Work closely/in tandem with designated staff members of Marketing & Creative Services,

Day-to-day oversight of the PR department’s external PR agencies.

Contribute to the overall communications efforts, working directly with colleagues across the enterprise including Marketing and Creative Services, Ad Sales, Digital Media, Information Technology et al.

Other duties as assigned by the SVP, Public Relations.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Proficient in using Cision, TVEyes, ConstantContact and other online PR and earned media software platforms.

Proficient in MS Outlook and Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint), presentation platforms (e.g. Canva, Prezi, et al.) and graphics (e.g. Adobe/PhotoShop).

Well-established television industry, cable, broadcast, entertainment, celebrity, general market consumer and African American/urban media contacts is essential, as well as an ability to cultivate and nurture relationships with members of the media.

Ability to develop relationships among diverse and mainstream media and work closely with reporters and editors.

A strong understanding of television publicity, key press outlets/journalists and experience in launching and sustaining press coverage on TV series is desired.

Strong written, verbal and editing communication skills.

Strategic thinker and problem-solver.

Experience in launching and sustaining a 360 press campaign is essential.

Knowledge of best practices in social and traditional PR.

Deadline-oriented and ability to work under pressure.

Proactive and innovative and has the ability to handle difficult personalities with aplomb.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Must be able to multi-task and prioritize to ensure workflow efficiency.

Must be able to work effectively and efficiently in a high volume, fast-paced environment

Ability to partner effectively with a variety of departments (e.g. Marketing and Creative Services, Ad Sales, CDM etc.) on a number of initiatives.

Possess energy and enthusiasm, and demonstrated ability to work collaboratively.

Legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

BS/BA degree in Communications, Public Relations or related field is required. Minimum of 8 years related experience and thorough understanding of social and traditional public relations. Knowledge and previous experience in the cable/television and entertainment industry is preferred.

If interested in applying for the Director, Public Relations position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

