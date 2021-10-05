Executive Assistant & Asset Planner, Public Relations (Silver Spring, MD)

by Human Resources

October 5, 2021

SUMMARY:

Provides administrative support and reports directly to the SVP, Public Relations. The administrative support includes schedule and travel management, expense reports, sensitive communications, office management, presentation design/production and correspondence. The Executive Assistant & Asset Planner (EA-AP) acts as liaison between SVP, Public Relation and all TV One employees and all outside stakeholders.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Schedule appointments/meetings and maintain/update the daily calendar of the SVP, Public Relations.

Display confidence in functioning as administrative liaison to internal TV One departments, external vendors, executives and consultants.

Extensive experience in travel itineraries and preparing travel and expense reports.

Coordinate and prepare meeting materials, presentations, agendas, notes, handouts, etc. Follow up after meeting on the things to-do.

Type and compose memoranda, minutes, and other documents and correspondence, as directed.

Update/support the TV One Newsroom (online web site) e.g. uploading press releases, news clips, et al. as directed.

Oversee and handle all asset and image management needs and deliverables – develop; manage and track assets log for all programming projects requiring public relations support.

Manage database of vendors for asset development and coordinate execution of projects with photographers, videographers, editors, writers, graphic designers, signage companies, and other collateral development resources for the PR department.

Establish and maintain departmental records and files (i.e., leave time, travel).

Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint), Outlook, data entry and clerical support (i.e., filing, copying and faxing).

Proficient is using Cision and other online PR and earned media software platforms.

Process check requests and invoices.

Manage the PR department subscriptions that include both industry trades (e.g. PR Week, Business Insider) and mainstream media (e.g. Washington Post, New York Times).

Sort, review, and route interoffice and external mail, and distribute correspondence and other material to department staff as appropriate.

Coordinate with company executive assistants to ensure sufficient administrative support for company special projects and events.

Assist with special projects and perform other related duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Must have significant experience and demonstrated competency in providing senior executive administrative support.

Ability to screen, and route callers, take messages, respond to internal and external inquiries, and provide routine information within the scope of authority.

Excellent written/proofreading and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrate professional etiquette and presentation skills.

Pop-culture awareness.

Detail-oriented and strong organizational skills are required.

Ability to assess priorities is pro-active, resourceful, and able to work independently and manage multiple projects under tight deadlines.

Handle sensitive and confidential information with tact and diplomacy, using good judgment, discretion and professionalism.

Ability to take constructive feedback.

Strong computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Office 2010 applications (MS Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook) is required.

Solid experience using Cision.

Deadline-oriented and ability to work under pressure; must be able to work effectively and efficiently in a high volume, fast paced environment.

The legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXEPERIENCE:

BA or BS degree in Communication or Public Relations is preferred. Minimum of 8 years’ administrative experience, including experience with executive administrative support

If interested in applying for the Executive Assistant & Asset Planner, Public Relations position

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.