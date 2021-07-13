Account Director (New York, NY)

July 13, 2021
SUMMARY:
The Account Director is responsible for achieving national advertising revenue targets through direct sales to accounts in his/her assigned advertisers, agencies, and territories.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Sell the value and brand strength of the TV One and Cleo TV to advertisers and agencies
- Create compelling presentations that convey the benefits and features of TV One Cleo TV programming and the respective viewing audience
- Proactively keep clients informed of pertinent account and network information, as well as marketplace conditions
- Make in-person visits to advertisers, agencies, and any other applicable entities to drive revenue
- Carry out the entire sales process from initial contact to deal close
- Grow revenue through NEW Business and existing account development and
- Respond to RFP’s and pursue leads accordingly
- Execute sales strategies as set forth by sales management
- Build and maintain exceptional relationships with advertisers and agencies
- Monitor trends in African-American consumption practices that may impact the overall business
- Remain up to date with client strategies and campaigns
- Remain current with competitive networks
- Remain accountable for servicing designated accounts
- Partner with research to aid in the sales process
- Manage added-value agreements by working closely with Integrated Marketing
- Stay current with TV One’s ratings performance and programming
- Manage and mentor sales support team
KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:
- Strong knowledge of the cable industry, and in particular as it relates to African-American demographics
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel
- Strong verbal and written communication, negotiation, and presentation skills
- Knowledge of project management methods and techniques
- 20-30% domestic travel
- Legal right to work in the United States
EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience/minimum 8+ years national advertising sales or equivalent sales experience.
If interested in applying for the Account Director position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box
